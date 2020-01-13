Desire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,708.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a total market capitalization of $12,559.00 and approximately $2,708.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,150.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.01772427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.03271609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00610282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00712317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00067505 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00471426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

