Dether (DTH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $166,748.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.