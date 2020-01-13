DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,341.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $24,341.00 and $287.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048918 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004605 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000602 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

