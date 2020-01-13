DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $22,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $237.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,429. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

