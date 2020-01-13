Diamond Platform Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,366.00 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $11.80 or 0.00144964 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $20.30 million and $179,366.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05968741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00114628 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.