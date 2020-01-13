Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

