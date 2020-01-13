Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0451

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.