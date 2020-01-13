DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $120.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.