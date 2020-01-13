Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0050 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $173,558.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 88.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,626,558 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

