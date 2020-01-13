DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.22 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $4,661.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00710835 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001627 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

