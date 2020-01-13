Digiwage Price Tops $0.0002 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market cap of $7,798.00 and $21.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00213392 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.