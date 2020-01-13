Diligent Investors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

