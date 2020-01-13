DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $91,181.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $91,181.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

