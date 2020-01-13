Dimecoin Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $630,493.00 and $78.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007287 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005460 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.