Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

