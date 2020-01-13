DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 16,259 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in United Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 474,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,734,000 after buying an additional 159,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.89. 863,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

