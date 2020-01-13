DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 21,242 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,440.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 955,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,719,000 after purchasing an additional 893,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,416,399 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

