DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 331,855 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.74% of Arrow Electronics worth $120,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.93. 94,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

