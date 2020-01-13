DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 771,703 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,703 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.27% of Western Digital worth $51,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 406,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.16.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,351 shares of company stock worth $1,757,953 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.11. 2,044,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,723. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

