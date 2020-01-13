DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,851 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

