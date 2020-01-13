DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $50,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.