DNB Asset Management AS Buys 125,729 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,729 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.51% of First Solar worth $29,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Solar by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. 408,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

