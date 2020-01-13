DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.56% of Steel Dynamics worth $41,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,707. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

