DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 175,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. 8,090,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

