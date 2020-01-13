DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.03% of Expedia Group worth $160,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.62. 62,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,579. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

In related news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

