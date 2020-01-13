DNB Asset Management AS Has $122.64 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,687 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.16% of Cigna worth $122,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.67. 77,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $212.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.