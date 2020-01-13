DNB Asset Management AS Has $129.94 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,353 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.28% of Activision Blizzard worth $129,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 135,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,302. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

