DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.52 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

FANG stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. 55,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

