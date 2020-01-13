DNB Asset Management AS Has $40.03 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,580 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of T traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 14,308,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

