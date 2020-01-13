DNB Asset Management AS Has $45.62 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. 3,957,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

