DNB Asset Management AS Has $98.68 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 400.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,945 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $98,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,721,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

