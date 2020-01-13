DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.46. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

