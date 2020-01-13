DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,035,882 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 7.65% of Criteo worth $84,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. 4,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

