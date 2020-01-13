DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 31,835 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $221.81. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

