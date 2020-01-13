DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 6.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Facebook worth $649,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.54. 710,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $631.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.