DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 827,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,161,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $329.24. 321,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

