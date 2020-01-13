DNB Asset Management AS Sells 18,597 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.