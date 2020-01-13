DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $31,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

