DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,778,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,523,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $178,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

