Dock Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.02 million and $897,595.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02326700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00185459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00122727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

