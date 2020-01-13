Dollar International (DOLLAR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Dollar International has a total market capitalization of $13,484.00 and $1,502.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dollar International has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Dollar International token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

DOLLAR is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2016. Dollar International’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dollar International is dollar.international.

Dollar International Token Trading

