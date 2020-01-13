DopeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $219,044.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $219,044.00 and $3,566.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00610282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009974 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

