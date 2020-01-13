Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,857,000 after purchasing an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,753. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $117.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.