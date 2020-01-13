Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.14 ($53.65).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

ETR:DRW3 opened at €56.00 ($65.12) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52 week high of €59.40 ($69.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.49 and a 200 day moving average of €50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

