Dragon Option Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. Dragon Option has a market cap of $13,891.00 and approximately $2,527.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,586,041 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

