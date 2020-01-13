Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPM. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.15.

Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.63. 171,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,700. Also, Director Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$705,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$760,196.38. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

