Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $683,948.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05968741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00114628 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,764,044 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.