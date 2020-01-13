EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 4.00

News coverage about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

