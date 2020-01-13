EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $411,808.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00050879 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,451.32 or 0.99649038 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00055678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

