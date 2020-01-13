Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $986,536.00 and $260.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.